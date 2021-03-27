Hyderabad: Private schools protest against government diktat

Hyderabad: The students studying in some private schools would be unable to attend online classes till March 30, as these schools have refused to switch from physical classes to online mode in protest against the State governments' decision on closure of schools.

The decision was announced by the Telangana Recognised School Management's Association (TRSMA) affecting lakhs of students studying in these schools across the State as the exams are inching closer.

These private budget schools questioned the State government as to why it has not ordered the closure of wine shops, theatres and malls despite an increase in Covid cases? "If theaters can run in full capacity and wine shops whole day flouting the norms, is it that Covid only spreading in schools?" they questioned.

The TRSMA alleged that the State government has reopened schools to grab votes of teachers for the Graduate MLC elections and later it shut down the educational institutions as elections are done.

"we are not starting online classes, including classes for Class 10 students as we want to commence the physical classes again. It will take us at least a week or more to provide online classes to students. We will take out a rally along with parents and students unions demanding reopening of schools again," said Shekhar Rao Y, president, TRSMA.

Stating that it was unfair to close down schools, he demanded to allow reopening of schools that have not registered any Covid cases. "Instead of closing entire educational institutions, the government should have closed gurukuls and residential schools, which were affected," he said, urging the government to rethink over its decision and allow the schools that have not reported any Covid cases, to continue.

Speaking to The Hans India, Anitha, a parent whose daughter is in Class 10 said, "My daughter's board examinations are nearing. If the schools fail to re-commence online classes, then it will affect her preparation."

Meanwhile, the teachers and the representatives of several private schools staged a protest before the Hyderabad District Collectorate and demanded the State government to reopen schools.

The TRSMA said that it would launch an indefinite hunger strike from March 30 if the State government fails to concede to its demand for physical reopening of schools. Besides, it has also decided to approach courts with the help of parents and teachers to get a direction to the State government to physically reopen the schools.