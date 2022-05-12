Hyderabad: Prod to food safety officers to collect samples from eateries

Hyderabad: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Arun Singhal on Thursday asked the food safety officers to collect samples of high-risk food items in the interest of public health.

He held a review meeting with the Department of Food Safety and Enforcement officials, gazetted food inspectors and food safety officers of the State at GHMC head office.

Singhal asked the officials to collect samples from the food establishments and improve the quality of work, apart from the number of samples.

"They should focus on high-risk food items, like dairy products, meat, and perishable products. They should initiate prosecution proceedings immediately, if necessary, he said.

Addressing the food safety officers, Singhal stressed that they must ensure establishments display their ratings on hygiene, based on the feedback obtained from consumers, so that the public will know the kind of food they are eating. "Also, ensure the food manufacturer should have a food safety person to look after food quality.

He called for regular inspection of food items at railway stations, government, public, private offices and canteens at educational institutions to provide clean street food and clean vegetable hubs for street vendors so that hygienic conditions can be maintained.

Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Health and Sanitation) Santosh, Director, Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) Shiva Leela and senior officials of the department attended.