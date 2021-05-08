Hyderabad: Proper medical guidance can be of great relief says Deepak Salunke

Hyderabad: 'Do not panic, follow doctor's advice, take medicine, eat as much as you can and have physical activity, Corona virus cannot do anything to you if you are mentally strong and if you follow health protocols like wearing of masks', says Deepak Salunke, a Covid warrior who recovered after getting positive twice.

Working as a recovery agent of a bank, Deepak Salunke had come in contact with many people. One day after observing light fever he took paracetamol and the fever subsided but as he couldn't sense taste and smell he underwent Covid test and tested positive.

His Covid report shattered him initially but the doctors advised him medicines and explained to him that since he had no breathing problem he would be fine soon. He was put in home isolation confined to a separate room.

Salunke had a very fixed routine, like drinking hot water every morning, eggs, Chyavanprash and dry fruits were mandatory. Besides, exercise for about 40 minutes.

He said that he had also had butter milk regularly as advised by the doctor. "The fever resulted in weakness in the body and at that time generally we will not like to eat much but we should eat more nutritious and protein diet and maintain the physical activity," he said.

After 14 days of isolation and medication, he had undergone the test but he again tested positive. Upon the advice from the doctor, he waited for another week and continued the medication and went for re-test and finally tested negative. A family member of Salunke also had fever but they too had medication and are normal now.

He said that instead of thinking more about this Chinese virus, people should fight against it. The disease is not dangerous as projected as many are getting cured with proper medical guidance, he added.