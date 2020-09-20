Hyderabad: Proposed bus terminals at 4 locations hit roadblock

Hyderabad: The State government's proposal to have four new inter-city bus terminals at four different locations in the city hits roadblock with various reasons including corona and also some legal issues. The State government had proposed to have terminals and also logistic parks in the city with an aim to reduce the pressure on the city roads and to decentralise the transportation and also with a plan to generate employment opportunities for the youth in the GHMC limits.



According to the officials, the government proposed at four corners of the city including at Miyapur, Manoharabad, Shamshabad and Pedda Amberpet. The idea was to decrease the number of buses from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) given the heavy traffic in and around the bus station. "With terminals at different places, the passengers may not have to come all the way into the MGBS and board at their nearest station and this would decrease the travel time and also decrease the number of buses on to the busy city roads," said a senior official.

Along with the terminals the government has also planned for logistic parks, which would provide the passengers all the facilities at one place. The officials had planned to provide better infrastructure and modern facilities to commuters and bus operators. The logistic parks would provide all the facilities for freight operators, cargo firms, truck drivers and parking facilities. Presently the city lacks a dedicated logistic park and the only one makeshift logistic park is located at Kukatpally. The city has restrictions on the heavy vehicles during daytime and once a logistic park starts the vehicles would not need to come and unload the vehicles at the park and from there mini vehicles would carry the goods.

The official said that presently there was no progress in the proposal of terminal and logistic parks. There is some legal issue at the Miyapur site hence, the process of tendering was halted. The corona pandemic has also left an impact on the proposed plans of the government as the official said that the project may take more time with the transport sector having to suffer because of the pandemic.