Hyderabad: Public toilet works stuck in a limbo

Rajendranagar: Though public the works commenced almost six months ago, the public toilets in Rajendranagar area are not yet completed at several locations without serving the purpose of making the city free from open defecation.



Out of a total 314 toilets being set up in the entire Charminar Zone, Rajendranagar area carries 57 toilets only after Chandrayan Gutta with 77 toilets and Charminar area with 64 such toilets.

However, there were few more locations in Rajendranagar where the new toilets were planned and grounded but without completing the construction and lying in negligible state.

In around eight locations from Durga Nagar Cross Roads,Kattedan to Pillar No 118 Attapur in Rajendranagar, where different types of public toilets were being set up to facilitate people, none of them were complete and all these toilets were wallowing in a negligible state as few of them were semi constructed and getting obsolete even before serving the public.

Locations like Aramghar Railway track, Aramghar Bus Stand, Pillar No294 Shivrampally traffic signal, Pillar No 258 Hassan Nagar Crossroads, Fish Building Suleman Nagar, Dairy Farm crossroads, D'MartUpperpally and Pillar No. 118 Attapur where these toilets are lying in pathetic condition.

"The situation remains the same ever since the GHMC elections concluded almost six months ago. While the customized toilet boxes are posing merely as advertising boards on the wayside of the roads the semi furnished toilets crying for officials' apathy," said KamelakarJitendar, A resident of Attapur.

"It was when the GHMC mooted an idea for the first time to construct a skyway at Aramghar Cross roads earlier in the year 2020 with facilities like public toilets and SHE toilets on this busy stretch as the area provides a transit point for the people of surrounding districts to enter the city. However, barring few toilets in the area mainly from Durga Nagar Cross Road Kattedan to Pillar No. 118 Attapur, neither the skyway proposal was grounded so far nor the toilets were made open for public use," rued Mujahid Mohiuddin Khudri, a community activist. When contacted, the AMOH Padma did not respond to multiple calls as usual.