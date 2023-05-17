Hyderabad: Pugs can’t breathe, warns PETA’s campaign

Hyderabad: Pugs continue to be the most sought-after canine breeds in India, with a current surge in demand. However, it is crucial to emphasise that the popularity of pugs is not driven by their suitability for domestic purposes. In an effort to raise awareness about this matter, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has initiated a comprehensive billboard campaign within the city. The campaign aims to educate the public about the respiratory challenges faced by brachycephalic (flat-faced) dogs such as pugs, while urging individuals to refrain from purchasing them.

Speaking to The Hans India, Radhika Suryavanshi, the Campaigns Manager at PETA India, “A prominent billboard has been installed on Banjara Hills, Road No.3, conveying the message that flat-faced dogs like pugs face significant breathing difficulties. Similar billboards have been strategically placed in other cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai. PETA India volunteers are actively encouraging individuals to refrain from purchasing dogs with debilitating deformities and instead opt for adoption from animal shelters.”

Elaborating on the purpose of this campaign, she highlighted the growing trend among pet enthusiasts who predominantly favour pugs due to their adorable and cute appearance. However, it is important to recognise that pugs are unsuitable for domestic purposes due to their respiratory challenges. Additionally, certain pug breeds have notably short lifespans, often lasting only around three years. The widespread popularity of pugs was further bolstered by their featured roles in Vodafone commercials.

Moreover, other brachycephalic breeds such as French and English Bulldogs, Pekingese, Boston Terriers, Boxers, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, and Shih Tzus also suffer from a distressing and occasionally fatal condition known as brachycephalic syndrome. This condition severely hampers their ability to engage in activities that bring joy and fulfillment to their lives, such as walking, playing, chasing a ball, or running. In view of these concerns, PETA India has called upon the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules of 2017 to prohibit the breeding of these animals.

Through this billboard campaign, our primary objective is to raise awareness among the general public about the importance of not purchasing pugs. In addition, we intend to engage with the State government to advocate for the prohibition of breeding these animals. It’s important to note that our campaign is ongoing, and we have plans to extend our message by displaying similar billboards at various bus stops across the city. By expanding our outreach, we aim to create a wider impact and encourage responsible choices when it comes to pet adoption.