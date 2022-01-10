Hyderabad: Railway platform ticket prices at Secunderabad station hiked to Rs 50 for Sankranti

The South-Central Railway has enhanced platform ticket prices in the view of heavy passenger rush for Sankranti festival. South Central Railway CPRO Rakesh said that increased platform rates will be effective till January 20.



He added that the platform ticket prices has been increased to reduce the rush of non-passengers who accompany the passengers.



The platform ticket price at Secunderabad has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 while the platform ticket prices at Nampally, Kacheguda, Warangal, Khammam, Lingampalli, Kazipet, Mahabubnagar, Ramagundam, Bhadrachalam, Bidar, Begumpet railway station have been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20.

The railway department said that the prices have been hiked considering the increase in passenger rush for Sankranti.