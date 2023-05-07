Hyderabad: Railway stations begin sale of millet-based products

Hyderabad: The Concept of “One station One Product” (OSOP) which has been announced by Union government has been given more fillip by introducing the sale of millet through these stalls at railway stations.

The stations will act as a marketing channel in the form of earmarked stalls through which the millets sale will be done.

In this direction, initially, three stations viz., Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Begumpet have been allotted OSOP stalls through which the sale of millets has commenced. Nine Nutz, a micro startup, is running one OSOP stall at Secunderabad Railway Station platform -10 and selling millet-based sweets and snacks. M for Millets, a micro startup is running the OSOP stall at Begumpet station on platform No 2 selling millet chikkis, while Ancient Foods, a micro startup, is running one OSOP stall at Hyderabad Railway Station selling milled based breakfast mixes and snacks.

The sale of millet based products is being encouraged by Railways to create domestic and global demand and to provide nutritional food to the people. Railway Board has advised the zonal Railways for sale of millet based products on the OSOP stalls.

