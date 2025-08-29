Hyderabad Rain Alert: Short Bursts of Moderate to Heavy Rain Expected Today

As per Telangana Weathermana X account, Hyderabad is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain bursts lasting 10-15 minutes over the next 1-2 hours.

The rain will affect areas like Rajendranagar, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Golconda, Attapur, Mehdipatnam, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Kukatpally, and more.

These bursts are sudden and short, expected between 5:20 PM and 6:20 PM. Please plan accordingly and stay safe.