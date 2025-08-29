  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Rain Alert: Short Bursts of Moderate to Heavy Rain Expected Today

Hyderabad Rain Alert: Short Bursts of Moderate to Heavy Rain Expected Today
x

Hyderabad Rain Alert: Short Bursts of Moderate to Heavy Rain Expected Today

Highlights

As per Telangana Weathermana X account, Hyderabad will experience sudden short bursts of moderate to heavy rain in key areas like Jubilee Hills, Mehdipatnam, and Kukatpally today between 5:20 PM and 6:20 PM. Stay prepared for sudden showers.

As per Telangana Weathermana X account, Hyderabad is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain bursts lasting 10-15 minutes over the next 1-2 hours.

The rain will affect areas like Rajendranagar, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Golconda, Attapur, Mehdipatnam, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Kukatpally, and more.

These bursts are sudden and short, expected between 5:20 PM and 6:20 PM. Please plan accordingly and stay safe.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick