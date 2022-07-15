Hyderabad: Rain-hit families close to Musi move to safer places

Hyderabad: Heavy rain over the past week submerged a few low-lying areas located on the Musi riverbed, prompting residents to move to safer places. More than 1,000 families reside in catchment areas, that include Ayyappa Colony in LB Nagar, and Hyder Enclave in Golnaka.



These areas are close to and are located on the Musi riverbed in which heavy water is flowing after four flood gates of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar have been lifted. The two colonies were among the worst-hit areas in the heavy rainfall and shared their plight.

Most families in these areas have left their houses and moved elsewhere fearing flooding due to heavy water flow in the Musi.

A resident of Ayyappa Colony, Shiva Kumar, said, "since 2020 we have been facing flooding in the colony and have already lost some of our neighbours, even lost our valuables. This year too we have the same fear, but in preparation, we have already vacated our houses in order to avoid loss of life and property." Kumar said when they purchased land it was legal and built houses with all mandatory municipal permissions. Kumar said he had purchased land in 2005 and constructed a house in 2007. Since then he, along with his seven family members, has been staying in the Ayyappa Colony.

"But since the 2020 floods, we are unable to survive here due to poor weather conditions every year during the monsoon. While authorities sound alert asking all residents to relocate; with no other choice many move to other places."

A resident of Hyder Enclave in Golnaka, Mohammed Qasim, said his family had rented a house this year. It was unaware of the flood-like situation during the monsoon. "I had asked my tenant to return the rent and the deposit but they are yet to be given back. Whenever there is heavy rainfall the entire house gets submerged. Now another there is another threat to our lives with Musi water entering the colony and destroying our all valuables. We have set up temporary sheds on terrace and staying here during heavy rain."

While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is only making announcements in low-lying areas to evacuate, no arrangements have been made in any of the community halls or function halls. The residents are moving to their relatives while some are forced to shift to the first floor or second floor of their buildings.