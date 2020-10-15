Hyderabad rains: CM KCR convenes high-level meeting today

With the floods caused due to the heavy rains in Telangana, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao convened a high-level meeting at Pragati Bhavan today around 3 pm. Ministers and other concerned officials will participate in the meeting.

The Chief Minister is said to be reviewing the situation in Hyderabad and other districts and will estimate the loss which will be later submitted to central government.

Ministers KT Rama Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, ministers from Greater Hyderabad region Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao, SPDCL CMD Raghuma Reddy, principal secretaries of municipal, agriculture and Road and buildings departments, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Hyderabad district collector will attend the meeting.

The current situation in Hyderabad after rains, relief measures that have been taken up and other things that should be mentioned in the report to the centre will be discussed in the meeting.