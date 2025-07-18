Live
- 'No honey, no trap': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis dismisses Opposition's claims
- Hyderabad Rains: Heavy Traffic Jams in Gachibowli, Madhapur, and IT Corridor
- South Korea: Torrential rains kill four; two missing, over 5,600 evacuated
- Gayle, Pollard to don most expensive jersey in cricket history for West Indies Champions
- Heavy Rain Floods Secunderabad: Students Stuck, Roads Blocked
- Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ Gets ₹50 Crore OTT Deal, Releasing July 31
- Amazon’s Smart-Home Employees Must Now Prove AI Skills to Earn Promotions
- India can become top wedding destination, big job opportunities for youth: Industry
- MoS Sanjay Seth visits missile complex in Hyderabad, hails DRDO scientists
- Mangaluru Man Arrested for ₹50 Crore Fake Loan Scam
Hyderabad Rains: Heavy Traffic Jams in Gachibowli, Madhapur, and IT Corridor
Heavy rains in Hyderabad caused severe traffic jams in key IT areas like Gachibowli, Madhapur, and Hitech City.
There was a huge traffic jam in Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Rayadurgam areas on Friday. Motorists faced major trouble, especially on the Gachibowli Biodiversity to IKEA route. Vehicles moved slowly on the KPHB route from Hitech City. Waterlogging on the roads from Miyapur to Gachibowli and back caused vehicles to get stuck.
Every time it rains in Hyderabad, people in the Gachibowli and Hitech City areas face heavy traffic problems.
IT Corridor Turns into Traffic Zone
Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Nanakramguda are known as Hyderabad’s IT hubs. But even light rain leads to major traffic jams. Just 30 minutes of rain turns main roads into water-filled lanes.
Floodwater collects at key spots like:
- Shilparamam Bus Stop
- Kothaguda Bus Stop
- Madhapur Bata Showroom
- Nectar Garden
- Under Rayadurgam Metro Station
- Biodiversity Junction
- In front of IIIT
- Gachibowli AE Office
- Radisson Hotel
- Behind IKEA
It often takes over two hours to clear these roads. Vehicles must use just one or two lanes on roads meant for three or four lanes.
Main and Alternate Routes Both Affected
Traffic gets blocked on:
- Biodiversity Route from JNTU to IKEA
- Gachibowli Route via Khajaguda from Shaikpet
- Gachibowli Route from Lingampalli
When it rains, the Lingampalli railway underbridge floods, pushing more vehicles toward the Nallagandla flyover to reach Hitech City. This causes even more congestion.
The alternate route from Alvin X Road to Gachibowli also suffers the same traffic issues. Many IT employees avoid using bikes during rain and take cars instead. Police say this adds to the traffic jams.
Even with flyovers, underpasses, and link roads, the problem continues to grow.