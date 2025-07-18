Hyderabad Rains: Heavy Traffic Jams in Gachibowli, Madhapur, and IT Corridor

There was a huge traffic jam in Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Rayadurgam areas on Friday. Motorists faced major trouble, especially on the Gachibowli Biodiversity to IKEA route. Vehicles moved slowly on the KPHB route from Hitech City. Waterlogging on the roads from Miyapur to Gachibowli and back caused vehicles to get stuck.

Every time it rains in Hyderabad, people in the Gachibowli and Hitech City areas face heavy traffic problems.

IT Corridor Turns into Traffic Zone

Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Nanakramguda are known as Hyderabad’s IT hubs. But even light rain leads to major traffic jams. Just 30 minutes of rain turns main roads into water-filled lanes.

Floodwater collects at key spots like:

Shilparamam Bus Stop

Kothaguda Bus Stop

Madhapur Bata Showroom

Nectar Garden

Under Rayadurgam Metro Station

Biodiversity Junction

In front of IIIT

Gachibowli AE Office

Radisson Hotel

Behind IKEA

It often takes over two hours to clear these roads. Vehicles must use just one or two lanes on roads meant for three or four lanes.

Main and Alternate Routes Both Affected

Traffic gets blocked on:

Biodiversity Route from JNTU to IKEA

Gachibowli Route via Khajaguda from Shaikpet

Gachibowli Route from Lingampalli

When it rains, the Lingampalli railway underbridge floods, pushing more vehicles toward the Nallagandla flyover to reach Hitech City. This causes even more congestion.

The alternate route from Alvin X Road to Gachibowli also suffers the same traffic issues. Many IT employees avoid using bikes during rain and take cars instead. Police say this adds to the traffic jams.

Even with flyovers, underpasses, and link roads, the problem continues to grow.