Hyderabad: Rains take a pause while residents grapple with battered roads in city

Hyderabad: Following the incessant rains, residents are facing extreme inconvenience due to poor maintenance, including potholed roads, damaged manholes, unattended garbage, and incomplete roadworks. The rain left many roads damaged, posing a risk to commuters.

The rain, which caused extreme inconvenience, has also troubled motorists, leading to accidents in some cases due to improper roads.

Potholes with yawning gaps greet the citizens as soon as they step out of their houses. When they hit the main road, it is a bumpy ride most of the way. Be it residential colonies or main roads, people are taking detours to reach their workplaces.

However, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) identified more than 8,000 potholes, averaging almost one pothole per km in its limits. The teams already resolved issues with over 2,000 potholes and fixed catch pits across the city. The residents demanded the GHMC address the deplorable state of infrastructure in its areas and said that in areas where flyovers are under construction and other works are going on, roads have gone from bad to worse.

“Roads in the city took a beating due to rainfall and have turned into a commuting hazard. The blacktopping was washed away, creating scores of large potholes,” said Sunil, a commuter at Madhapur. Colonies in areas like Kapra, Serilingampally, Nizampet, Uppal, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Kukatpally, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Nampally, Tolichowki, Langar House, Filmnagar, and Shaikpet are riddled with potholed roads, creating a hazardous driving experience. The presence of damaged manholes further jeopardises the safety of pedestrians and motorists alike.

The inadequate drainage worsens the problem, leading to water pooling on roads, which not only breeds mosquitoes but also increases the threat of mosquito-borne diseases. The accumulation of uncollected garbage adds to the unsanitary conditions in the area.

Several netizens took to social media to express their grievances. To show the poor quality of roads, images and videos filled with potholes have been posted. “Driving on several roads in the city has turned into a nightmare for citizens,” a commuter posted on X.

Activists point out that delays in the restoration of roads dug up for various purposes, including the laying of drainage and water pipelines, are posing a risk to commuters as well as residents. Dug-up roads at various places in the city are posing a risk to residents, says Mohammed Ahmed, a local activist.

