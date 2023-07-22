Hyderabad: Rains to continue further in AP, Telangana due to low pressure on July 24

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana predicting the formation of another low-pressure system on the 24th of this month, which would eventually lead to the continued rainfall for the next five days. Specifically, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sangareddy, and Medak are expected to experience heavy rains.



The heavy rains have already caused significant disruptions, with traffic coming to a standstill in many villages due to overflowing floodwaters on low-level bridges, rivers overflowing, and the situation at various irrigation projects being tense due to the influx of a large volume of floodwater.

However, there has been a slight decrease in the water level of the Godavari river. Unfortunately, the forecast indicates the possibility of more rainfall in the coming days.

According to the Meteorological Department, very heavy rains predicted in several districts such as Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhupalapalli, and Komuram Bhim districts followed by heavy rainfall in Hanumakonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Siddipet, Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Narayanapet, Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad, Medchal, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Kamareddy districts