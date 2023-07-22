Live
- Rashmika Mandanna Ups The Ante As She Tries The Barbie-Core Trend And Poses In The Washroom
- Thackeray assures all help, rehab, jobs to weeping survivors of Raigad tragedy
- National Mango Day 2023: History, Significance, and Fascinating Facts
- International Self Care Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day
- National Parents’ Day 2023: This is how millennial parents can raise healthy and happy children
- 2nd Test, Day 2: India post 438 in first innings against West Indies
- These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me: Virat Kohli
- I knew I had to score: Messi on last-minute winner in Inter Miami CF
- Alia recounts how her tryst with acting started from school with theatre
- ‘Hip Hop India’ breaks Guinness World Record for largest hip-hop performance
Hyderabad: Rains to continue further in AP, Telangana due to low pressure on July 24
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana predicting the formation of another low-pressure system on the 24th of this month
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana predicting the formation of another low-pressure system on the 24th of this month, which would eventually lead to the continued rainfall for the next five days. Specifically, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sangareddy, and Medak are expected to experience heavy rains.
The heavy rains have already caused significant disruptions, with traffic coming to a standstill in many villages due to overflowing floodwaters on low-level bridges, rivers overflowing, and the situation at various irrigation projects being tense due to the influx of a large volume of floodwater.
However, there has been a slight decrease in the water level of the Godavari river. Unfortunately, the forecast indicates the possibility of more rainfall in the coming days.
According to the Meteorological Department, very heavy rains predicted in several districts such as Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhupalapalli, and Komuram Bhim districts followed by heavy rainfall in Hanumakonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Siddipet, Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Narayanapet, Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad, Medchal, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Kamareddy districts