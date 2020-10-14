Hyderabad rains: Zoo park to remain closed for 2 days

Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad will remain closed for visitors on Wednesday and Thursday due to the water stagnation in the zoo after heavy rains.

The Zoo officials said that areas like Safari park, bear moat and primate area have been affected the most and the water needs to be pumped out. The official added that they are pumping out the water from animal enclosures using pumps.

Shilparamam in Hi-tec City and Uppal have also been closed for visitors on Wednesday as several trees fell off due to the downpour. Also, the rains left stagnation of water in Shilparamam.

Two Shilparamams were opened on Gandhi Jayanti after 200 days while the Nehru zoological park was opened on October 6 for visitors with all the COVID-19 norms.