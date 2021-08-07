Hyderabad: Rare case of white fungus in recovered patient

Hyderabad: A rare case of white fungus or Aspergillus forming an abscess in the brain of a Covid recovered patient has been reported in city. The patient had recovered from corona in May this year and had weakness of limbs and speech difficulty.

"A scan of the brain revealed clot-like formations that did not diminish even after taking medications.

It was only after surgery that doctors found that white fungus had formed an abscess in the patient's brain," Dr Monalisa Sahu, consultant, infectious diseases, Yashoda Hospitals, said.

"We also came across two cases of cerebral abscess caused by Aspergillus and four cases of cerebral abscess by mucormycosis which were referred to us for management. The cases were successfully managed by the joint efforts of the neurosurgeons, the ENT surgeons and the Infectious diseases specialist at the centres of Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad," Sahu added.