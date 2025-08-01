Live
- GCCs in India projected to reach over 2,200 by 2030: Report
- Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses Kangana's plea for quashing summoning order against her
- There are sufficient fertilizer stocks in the district - farmers should take only as much as they need - District Collector Adarsh Surabhi
- Cluely CEO Offers $500 for Successful Date Referrals, Calls It a “Welfare Policy”
- Happy National Girlfriends Day 2025: Simple Love Messages
- Congress targeted soldiers, Sanatan and Constitution for 17 years: BJP
- Hyderabad Ration Card Distribution Begins: 2.32 Lakh People to Benefit
- India has 29,277 EV charging stations, Karnataka leads: Minister
- Is Sunflower Oil Truly Healthy? 5 Cooking Oils You Should Think Twice Before Using
- South Indian Cities Driving Real Estate Boom: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad Lead
Hyderabad Ration Card Distribution Begins: 2.32 Lakh People to Benefit
New ration cards will be distributed across Hyderabad from August 1 to 3. Over 2.32 lakh beneficiaries receive food security cards at multiple locations.
The government has started giving new ration cards in Hyderabad from August 1 to 3. A total of 55,378 new ration cards will be given. These cards will help 2,01,116 people. Along with that, 1,37,947 more people will be added to old cards. So, the total number of people getting benefits will be 2,32,297.
Cards will be distributed at different places across the city. On August 1, they will be given out at 10 AM in Banjara Bhavan (Khairatabad), at 12 PM in Cantonment area, and at 3 PM in Rahmatnagar Hall (Jubilee Hills).
On August 2, the distribution will happen in three more places. It will start at 10 AM in Amberpet, 12 PM in Musheerabad, and 3 PM in Secunderabad. Then on August 3, cards will be given at 12 PM in Charminar, and 3 PM in Karwan and Chandrayangutta.
Only eligible families will receive the new ration cards. People must visit their area center on the correct date and time to collect their card. These cards will help families get food support from the government.