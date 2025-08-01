Hyderabad Ration Card Distribution Begins: 2.32 Lakh People to Benefit

The government has started giving new ration cards in Hyderabad from August 1 to 3. A total of 55,378 new ration cards will be given. These cards will help 2,01,116 people. Along with that, 1,37,947 more people will be added to old cards. So, the total number of people getting benefits will be 2,32,297.

Cards will be distributed at different places across the city. On August 1, they will be given out at 10 AM in Banjara Bhavan (Khairatabad), at 12 PM in Cantonment area, and at 3 PM in Rahmatnagar Hall (Jubilee Hills).

On August 2, the distribution will happen in three more places. It will start at 10 AM in Amberpet, 12 PM in Musheerabad, and 3 PM in Secunderabad. Then on August 3, cards will be given at 12 PM in Charminar, and 3 PM in Karwan and Chandrayangutta.

Only eligible families will receive the new ration cards. People must visit their area center on the correct date and time to collect their card. These cards will help families get food support from the government.