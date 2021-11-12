Hyderabad: Ratnadeep launches its 130th store at Langar Houz

Langar Houz: Ratnadeep a retail chain launched its 130th store at Langar Houz on Thursday. The store was inaugurated by the State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Sandeep Agarwal Managing Director along with Directors Manish Bhartiya, Mitesh Bhartiya and Yash Agarwal.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Agarwal said "We are delighted at the launch of the 130th store at Langer Houz. We have added 30 stores in the last 10 months and are South India's fastest-growing supermarket chain. Ratnadeep Supermarket, Ratnadeep Express, and Ratnadeep Select are all part of the chain's objective to reach out to a broader audience. The store is all set to register itself as a prominent retail chain brand in the country. In the coming years, we intend to expand our national footprint by opening multiple format stores across locations."

The retail company, which began its illustrious journey in 1987, has since grown to become the state's most reliable retail chain. Ratnadeep now operates in 130 locations in three States-Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with a total retail footprint of over 4,50,000 square feet. While serving over 12 lakh customers per month, the organisation provides the best shopping experience. Apart from the food and retail segments, it also has a strong sourcing network that distributes over 18,000 SKUs to all of its locations across many states. Ratnadeep Retail continues on its fast pace with the opening of its 130th shop, delivering quality, variety, and freshness to the people, as well as outstanding service.

Manish Bhartiya said, "We are overjoyed at the 130th store threshold this year. By the end of 2022, we expect to have 150 locations open. We will be adding new locations in new towns and communities, positioning ourselves as a convenient and quick shopping destination for our discerning clientele. Soon the store will also open in the Old City here, as we are waiting for enough space." He said the company has a workforce of 4,000 individuals. The organisation has a diverse and inclusive workforce philosophy, with 70 per cent of its employees being women. In the following years, they intend to hire more people.

To leverage into its enormous and devoted customer base, Ratnadeep has created its own in-house brand products. Ratnadeep for Staples, basmati rice, herbs, ginger garlic paste, curd, eggs, bread category, bake right for baking category, taste right for ready-to-cook/eat, Italian range, makhana category, 87 gourmets for gourmet/world food category, nectar for sweet category are the five major categories they plan to focus on under Ratnadeep Private Label.