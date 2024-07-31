Hyderabad: Ravaged by rains, RK Puram ROB yet to become a reality

Hyderabad: The restoration of the RK Puram Rail Road Over Bridge (ROB) appears to be merely on paper, as the recent downpour has exposed its poor quality. The bridge is riddled with potholes, and several portions have developed cracks. Frustrated with this long-standing issue, daily commuters have urged the GHMC and Railways to not only restore the bridge but also to extend the existing one.

According to sources, Rs 6 crore was sanctioned long ago for the renovation of the bridge. In 2022, the GHMC appointed a private agency as a consultant to conduct a detailed investigation, and the report was submitted to the civic body. Additionally, a resolution was passed in a recent GHMC council meeting. However, it seems that the project has not progressed any further.

Several locals and commuters have expressed their frustration, pointing out that the RK Puram Rail RoB serves lakhs of commuters from ECIL, Sainikpuri, and Neredmet. The bridge has consistently experienced severe congestion during rush hour, as the population has significantly increased since its construction nearly decades ago. It is quite difficult for commuters to travel through this area, primarily because the bridge is very narrow. Recent rains have worsened the situation, as the stretch is riddled with potholes and many portions have developed cracks.

B T Srinivasan, General Secretary, United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, said, “The RK Puram flyover has turned into a nightmare for people travelling in these stretches. We are frustrated by repeatedly complaining to the concerned officials, as this bridge is unable to handle the heavy traffic. Additionally, the major issue causing the delay of the project is that several authorities are involved, including the GHMC and the Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions of South Central Railways. After every rain, we see the concerned department filling potholes, but once it rains again, the areas get washed away.”

Robin, a resident of RK Puram, said, “This is a long-pending issue, as the bridge is very narrow and the lanes are full of potholes. There has been a long-standing demand for constructing another flyover or extending the existing one, but these demands have fallen on deaf ears. We face daily hardships while travelling on this bridge. If it is not immediately addressed, it could collapse at any time. Simply repairing the bridge will not suffice; a parallel ROB is required.”