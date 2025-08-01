Hyderabad: Ravi Teja's ART Cinemas Opens in Vanasthalipuram with EPIQ Screen

Ravi Teja and Asian Cinemas have opened a new movie theatre called ART Cinemas in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad. It brings a better movie-watching experience to people in this area.

The first movie released at this cinema is Kingdom. Early feedback from viewers is good, and many are excited to watch movies here.

ART Cinemas has advanced features like a 57-foot wide EPIQ screen, Dolby Atmos sound system, and 4K video quality. These features give a high-quality cinema feel.

The theatre is located on the fourth floor of Tattva Mall in Vanasthalipuram, Saheb Nagar Khurd, Hyderabad. The starting ticket price is 295 rupees.