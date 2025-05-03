Live
Hyderabad Resident Files Complaint Against Illegal Speed Breakers on Petbasheerabad Colony Roads
Hyderabad man files police complaint against colony welfare group for illegally installing speed breakers without municipal or traffic department approval.
In a written complaint to the local police, a Petbasheerabad resident accused the welfare group of his colony of building several speed breakers unlawfully and without following the rules set forth by the government.
The Neighbourhood Welfare Association installed six speed breakers on internal colony roads without obtaining the required permits or adhering to the Indian Roads Congress's (IRC) guidelines, according to local property owner Ravinder Reddy.
Reddy claimed that such acts were not only unlawful but also dangerous for pedestrians and drivers in his complaint to the Petbasheerabad police. When he argued that private associations lacked the power to put speed breakers on public roadways, he referenced a ruling from the Mumbai High Court.
A residential colony's roads are under the control of the local government. The local traffic department and the municipality must give their prior approval for any changes, including installing speed breakers, he said.
Standard speed breakers should have a radius of 17 meters, a width of 3.7 meters, and a height of 0.1 meters, as per IRC regulations. The purpose of these dimensions is to provide uniformity and safety by reducing vehicle speeds to 25 km/h.
Reddy has called for police assistance and instructed officials to take down the illegal speed breakers right away. The complaint draws attention to the mounting concerns about public safety and resident welfare groups' unauthorised changes to public infrastructure.