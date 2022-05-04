Hyderabad: Residents of RK Puram grapple with civic woes

Hyderabad: All the internal roads at RK Puram are in a poor condition and giving a tough time to the locals and commuters for plying through lanes. Sewage overflow has become another concern for them. Vexed with these problems, commuters and residents have taken them on Twitter. They have requested the GHMC officials to lay a new road at least before the monsoon.

The locals point out that repetitive appeals regarding internal damaged roads to overflowing nalas were made to the concerned officials to develop RK Puram; they fell deaf ears. Just a month is left for the monsoon, but no action has been taken to lay new roads. Robin, a resident, said, "Neither the Malkajgiri MLA has given any thought to fix the unending daily traffic problems on the narrow and congested roads. It will be better if IT Minister KT Rama Rao inspects RK Puram, pending development works, and immediately releases funds for the SRDP phase IV project that is pending for years. He should visit nearby localities to understand the problems and resolve them in a war-footing basis. This will benefit the locals." Rohan, a local said, "Residents of RK Puram colonies are vexed with unending civic issues. It is a matter of fact that whenever there is a public outcry the local leaders, along with the GHMC officials, inspect sites, but provide no permanent solution."