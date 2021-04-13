Hyderabad: Residents raise stink over faulty sewerage system

Bolarum: Residents of Macha Bolarum, here, complain that due to a faulty system, sewage has been overflowing into the colonies for the past one month. This is causing inconvenience to motorists as well as pedestrians of the locality.

''In some colonies, including Shanti Niketan, Rail Nivas and Railway Housing Colony, residents are facing hardship. In many colonies sewerage line's main connectively is in the park, that has become very old. It should be repaired,'' said Ramu Rao , a resident of Bolarum. ''Besides emanating foul smell, the water-logging is leading to mosquito menace in the area. There is no proper sewerage system. Though the locals have complained to the authorities concerned about the issue and requested officials to look into the matter seriously, no action is taken", said R Shekar, a local resident.

''The entire colony has turned into a cesspool due to overflow of sewage. As the sewer lines have become old, a moderate rain is enough to make the situation worse. Due to poor sewerage system, water getting accumulated on roads and also flowing into houses,'' said Mahesh Reddy, another resident of Bolarum.