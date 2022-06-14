Hyderabad: Residents want GHMC to apply brakes on illegal speed breakers

Hyderabad: After the residents along with activists raised concern and lodged a complaint over unauthorised speed breakers laid in Matrusri Nagar in Miyapur and Chandanagar, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) working at the Chandanagar Municipal Circle office has given false information in an RTI reply that the speed breakers have been removed.

Residents alleged that the Superintending Engineer of the Chandanagar Municipal Circle office had laid unauthorised speed breakers and the Engineering wing failed to prevent them from laying the speed breakers though citizens brought it to their notice.

Speaking to The Hans India, Social Activist, Vinay Vangala said, "Even after following up with the concerned AEE, DEE, EE, DC, SE, citizens' efforts from months are in vain. After filing an RTI the concerned Engineering wing authorities leaked the filed application by sharing it with violators. It shows that the engineering team is colluding and going hand in hand. The PIO has shared false information that all the speed breakers have been removed but it is evident that the bumpers still exist."

The activist said that it is very unfortunate that the public servants who take salary from taxpayers could not discharge their duties and are going hand in hand with violators.

Demanding the concerned authorities to take action on giving false information, activist and residents demanded the authorities to initiate strict action against the engineering team for leaking the filed application and conduct some RTI sessions with them, said Vinay.

The Chandanagar DC stated in the reply that earlier 18 unauthorised speed breakers were located, but all the speed breakers are removed.

While the residents disagreed and shared photos of same speed breakers still existing at the same location.

Further, the activist asked in the RTI whether all the existing speed breakers are laid as per the Indian Road Congress guidelines. The DC replied that there is no violation of any norms.

The same issue of illegal speed breakers was also reported in Kalyannagar and GST Colony in Vengalaraonagar. "There are half-a-dozen speed breakers laid which are very steep making it difficult for the vehicles to cross. Crores of rupees are being spent to maintain roads but the next day we see more than eight-speed breakers in a stretch of 100 meters," said Sarat a resident.