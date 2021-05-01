Hyderabad: Residents want weekly markets stopped

Hyderabad: Fear of contracting infection among residents is growing. Now no one is appreciating any sought of gathering in and around their place of residence. Amid the surge of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the city, weekly pavement markets have become a matter of concern for the residents of various colonies.

People from several residential areas have raised concern over the weekly markets held on a rotation basis in most of the localities of the city.

This has become so serious that residents' welfare associations of Twin Cities have submitted representations to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and even lodged complaints with the police stations concerned.

Ravikiran of Radhakrishna Nagar Welfare Association, said, "Weekly markets bring a large number of hawkers descending from various corners of the city. The market gathers hundreds of people at RuB street in Malkajgiri on every Sunday. A large gathering which does not follow Covid protocols is posing a health threat to residents."

Several areas in Hyderabad and Secunderabad are famous for weekly markets, including Sanathnagar, Moula Ali, Borabanda, Kachiguda, Shah Ali Banda, Falaknuma, Errakunta, and many other areas.

With Health authorities enforcing night curfew to avoid gatherings and have canceled all the religious congregations to curb the spread of Covid-19, these weekly markets are getting overcrowded.

Another local Mohammed Mujeeb from Falaknuma shared that he had been observing a large number of people without face masks purchasing vegetables, fruits, and all other essentials during morning and evening hours every Sunday. "There have been instances where police personnel had to issue challans for people who were not wearing masks in the market," Mujeeb said.

The Residents' Welfare Associations have urged the police department and GHMC officials to stop holding weekly markets till the corona situation stabilizes.

After receiving a complaint from the residents of Neredmet, the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate directed the area police station to take necessary action against the traders setting up the weekly market for violating the Covid-19 guidelines.

Robin Zaccheus, a social activist, feels that it looks like the full lockdown is the only way to stop the Covid-19 spread in Hyderabad. Speaking about the issue, Robin said, "In this alarming situation of growing corona cases people should appreciate staying indoors voluntarily is the best solution. Otherwise, the government will be forced to impose lockdown."

The social worker also says that citizens must avoid stepping out unless it is necessary. "Law enforcement agencies must rigorously drive awareness of wearing the masks and provide free masks. It should ban spitting in public places," said Robin.