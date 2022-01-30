Hyderabad: Retaining wall set up to avert flood threat

Hyderabad: The residents Al-Jubail Colony at Falaknuma which is one of the worst affected areas whenever floods hit the low-lying areas in the city can now breathe easy as a retaining wall has been constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore to save them from the perennial problem every year.

During the unprecedented floods last time, there was flooding from Ali Nagar in Bandlaguda to Falaknuma Bridge, hitting hard the areas in between such as Al-Jubail Colony Hashamabad, Al Saroor Nagar, Ali Nagar, Ghazi-e-Millet Colony. The Al Jubail Colony remained inundated for days together.

The GHMC town planning wing took up demolitions of nala encroachments to widen the water flow. "Along the stretch of nala from Ali Nagar in Bandlaguda to Falaknuma bridge on the inner ring road, we have identified a total of 36 structures which were demolished. To avoid flooding and overflow of the nala a retaining wall was completed at a cost of Rs 6 crore," said an official at the town planning wing, GHMC Charminar.

For the last two monsoons the aforementioned areas have been the worst affected. "Due to fear of floods, we are not getting tenants easily," said Akram Khan, a resident. "During the monsoon, people felt it was a big risk to stay in the area, so they moved out. Many buildings have fallen vacant, especially in ground floors," said Mohd Ishaq, another resident. Now that the nala has been extended and the retaining wall established, the residents are hopeful of no hardships in the future, they said.