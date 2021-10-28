Hyderabad: Revanth poses a volley of questions to Eatala

Hyderabad: TPCC President A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday posed a volley of questions to former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender.

He asked Rajender if he didn't have fight with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over commissions and share in ill-gotten money. He also queried the BJP leader as to why he did not talk about public problems when he was in power.

Speaking to the media, Revanth asked Rajender if he had ever fought on issue filling up vacant government posts in the State. He said both Rajender and Finance Minister T Harish Rao had moved around together for 20 years.

Reddy alleged that the BJP candidate in Huzurabad by-election had cheated his constituency, adding that he had never talked about the Telangana martyrs.

Referring to KCR's appeal to the Huzurabad voters to defeat the BJP nominee in the by-elections, he charged that both KCR and PM NM had increased the prices of petrol to Rs 110 a litre and domestic gas cylinder to Rs 1,000.

About the party candidate Balamoori Venkat, the Congress leader said he did not have hundreds of crores and thousands of acres like his party leaders. "Venkat had gone to jail three times and faced police lathis." He urged people of Huzurabad to vote for him.