Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy lauded for highest membership enrolment

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee State in-charge Manickam Tagore on Sunday praised TPCC president A Revanth Reddy stating that the latter's hard work had helped the party achieve highest enrolment of members in the State through digital mode.

Tagore made these remarks while addressing a meeting of the digital membership of Assembly coordinators at Gandhi Bhavan that was also attended by AICC secretaries and TPCC working presidents.

Tagore said although the party had planned to celebrate the 'great' achievement, it was not able to do so due to controversial comments made by the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, against party leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said the party had decided to lodge a criminal complaint against the Assam CM in 709 police stations across the State. He said the party had put off the celebrations. "The party would return to power after the next Assembly elections," he said, directing the party activists to create awareness among people about the anti-people policies of the TRS government through social media.

TPCC enrolls 31 lakh as its members



Meanwhile, The AICC has heaped praise on TPCC for exceeding the membership target in the State. The PCC has enrolled more than 31 lakh people of the State as party members. The State unit of the party has now decided to enroll at least 100 people as members at booth-level and 10,000 members at mandal-level. It has fixed a fresh target of 50,000 members at constituency-level.