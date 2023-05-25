Hyderabad: Revanth targets KTR on ORR tender to IRB

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Wedensday alleged that State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao was putting pressure on the top officials to give exemption to the IRB company, which won the tender for the maintenance ORR at Rs 7,388 crore, for the payment of the advance.

Addressing the press here, he said that within 30 days of the letter of agreement issued by the IRB that won the ORR tender, 10 per cent of the tender amount should be paid in advance. KTR was supporting the company to avoid the payment of the advance before the deadline. He demanded that the tenders should be cancelled immediately. He alleged that ORR was handed over to IRB Development Company of Mumbai under the supervision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and KTR .

He also pointed out that as soon as the tender was awarded, the IRB company sold out 49 per cent of its stakes to a Singapore company and demanded that the State government disclose these details. The Congress leader alleged that KTR’s foreign trips were to hide illegal money and make investments.

He warned HMDA and HGCL offices will be raided if information related to the tender process is not provided under the Right to Information Act. He will also file a complaint against KTR. He said the Congress party will check the fraud took place in the guise of ORR tender in the public domain through legal measures.