Hyderabad: 'Rice ATM' 'Project Prisha' aiding the covid-hit

Hyderabad: Dosapati Ramu who has been feeding thousands who lost livelihood, employment and other sources of income during Covid pandemic since March 2019, has launched 'Rice ATM'.

It has been helping the Covid victims and jobless people for more than 18 months. According to Ramu, more than 700 families have been able to sustain themselves by establishing their businesses."

This will continue till the pandemic ends," he says confidently. Yasaswini Jonnalagadda, founder of a software company, has launched 'Project Prisha' in her daughter's name to help people.

She is enabling women in establishing flour mills, iron/kirana. shops, pushcarts and other small businesses to be self-reliant. After becoming aware of the scheme through social and electronic media, many people have come forward to help the needy. A III class girl has donated her pocket money for the scheme.