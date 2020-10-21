Hyderabad: Riding School reaches out to stranded people

Hyderabad: In a heroic move, horse riders have come forward to carry out flood relief initiative for the trapped people in inundated areas of Tolichowki due to floods. This initiative has been taken up by the members of the Hyderabad Horse Riding School (HHRS). These members are providing essential commodities by visiting flood-hit colonies of Towlichowki on horse.



Rescue operations are being carried out by these horse riders in Nadeem colony, Nirja colony, Balreddy Nagar colony and Virasat Nagar. These people were seen riding horses in colonies and asking for the needs of stranded residents in their houses and apartments. They also rescued several people. A team of senior horse riders is visiting the flood-ravaged areas of the city riding on three to four horses and providing rain-hit people with medicines, food, milk, biscuits, drinking water, candles, matchbox, and other essential commodities.

It is to be noted that as they naturally know how to swim, horses are of great help to the rescuers. They can easily trot even in deep water.