Hyderabad Road Tragedy: Speeding Car Rams Bike, Medical Rep Dies

On Sunday, A tragic road accident in Hyderabad in the Medipally area has ended the life of a medical representative. However, his wife and young son got seriously injured after a speeding car rammed into their bike from behind.

The Hyderabad Police officials said they are closely looking into the CCTV footage for better understanding of the case. The footage will be helpful for track down the vehicle number. They have also started the search operation for the driver responsible for the fatal accident. A case has been already registered under the Hyderabad Police. The investment on the case is going on.

According to Hyderabad traffic accident news, the accident was happened in the Medipally area. The family was travelling on a bike. Without any notice, a high-speed car hit their bike from behind. The accident was so forceful that all three riders fell into the road and get severe injuries.

In a horrific event, the car allegedly ran over the head of the man. The wife is after knocking them down. Luckily, the child hardly escaped being crushed under the wheels. But he also suffered from several injuries in the mishap. The driver of the car didn’t stop to help. But without any noticing fled the scene along with the vehicle right away after the crash.

The whole Hyderabad road accident was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby area. The footage of the camera has turned into an important piece of evidence for police.

The medical representative suffered from several critical injuries and was declared dead at the spot. Meanwhile, the injured woman and child were quickly moved to a nearby hospital. The treatment for the mother and son is going on.