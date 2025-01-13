Hyderabad Roads Empty as Residents Head to Hometowns for Sankranti Celebrations

Hyderabad: With many residents traveling to their hometowns in Andhra Pradesh to celebrate Sankranti, several busy areas in Hyderabad have taken on a quiet, deserted appearance since Sunday. The reduced traffic has brought much-needed relief to the city's traffic police, who usually manage heavy congestion.

Typically bustling locations such as Panjagutta crossroads, Rasoolpura, IS Sadan in Malakpet, as well as Madhapur, Kondapur, and Kukatpally, have seen little to no vehicular movement. These spots are known for heavy traffic even on weekends and public holidays, often resulting in chaos.

However, since Sunday afternoon, roads in key areas like the IT corridor in Madhapur have been eerily empty. This sudden calm has provided a rare opportunity for traffic police officers to relax in the shade, beneath trees or near flyovers.

A significant relief has also been observed on the two major flyovers in Secunderabad, stretching from the North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police office near YMCA to the Rasoolpura crossroads. On regular days, these flyovers are clogged with traffic from 8:30 AM to 9:00 PM, but for the past three days, the flow has been smooth.

The situation is similar at the flyover near Hi-Tec City and in Malakpet, where traffic congestion is usually common. With a long weekend for IT professionals and other workers, many have opted to visit their families for the Sankranti festival, leading to a drop in traffic.

According to Madhapur Traffic Sub-Inspector B Rambabu, roads like Cyber Towers, IKEA Road, Hi-Tech City, and the COD junction near Durgam Cheruvu are notorious for traffic jams. "These roads are now almost deserted, and this quiet will likely continue until January 19," he said.

On social media, some netizens shared videos highlighting the lack of traffic in the city, with one person posting, "Hyderabad roads today. Less traffic and no chaos! Now it's time to visit areas you haven't seen yet in Hyderabad."

As many residents enjoy their time with family and friends, the quieter streets offer a temporary break from the usual urban hustle and bustle.