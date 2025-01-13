Live
- Hyderabad Roads Empty as Residents Head to Hometowns for Sankranti Celebrations
- Jadavpur University Takes Tough Stance Against Ragging, Withholds Marksheets of Offenders
- New Book by Rollo Romig Explores Gauri Lankesh’s Assassination and Its Impact on Democracy
- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Expresses Concern Over Unclaimed Currency Notes Found in Rajya Sabha
- AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal to Join Investigation Over Alleged Illegal Immigrant Syndicate
- Cow cruelty case: K'taka CM's intention is to reduce Hindu population, says BJP
- After daylong engagements in J&K, PM Modi leaves for Delhi
- Russia to minimise impact of new US sanctions: Kremlin
- India’s retail inflation falls to 4-month low of 5.22 pc in Dec
- U19 Women’s T20 WC: Going to help everyone who is in same shoes I was in, says Meso
Just In
Hyderabad Roads Empty as Residents Head to Hometowns for Sankranti Celebrations
Hyderabad roads are deserted as people travel home for Sankranti, easing traffic congestion and providing relief to the city's police until January 19.
Hyderabad: With many residents traveling to their hometowns in Andhra Pradesh to celebrate Sankranti, several busy areas in Hyderabad have taken on a quiet, deserted appearance since Sunday. The reduced traffic has brought much-needed relief to the city's traffic police, who usually manage heavy congestion.
Typically bustling locations such as Panjagutta crossroads, Rasoolpura, IS Sadan in Malakpet, as well as Madhapur, Kondapur, and Kukatpally, have seen little to no vehicular movement. These spots are known for heavy traffic even on weekends and public holidays, often resulting in chaos.
However, since Sunday afternoon, roads in key areas like the IT corridor in Madhapur have been eerily empty. This sudden calm has provided a rare opportunity for traffic police officers to relax in the shade, beneath trees or near flyovers.
A significant relief has also been observed on the two major flyovers in Secunderabad, stretching from the North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police office near YMCA to the Rasoolpura crossroads. On regular days, these flyovers are clogged with traffic from 8:30 AM to 9:00 PM, but for the past three days, the flow has been smooth.
The situation is similar at the flyover near Hi-Tec City and in Malakpet, where traffic congestion is usually common. With a long weekend for IT professionals and other workers, many have opted to visit their families for the Sankranti festival, leading to a drop in traffic.
According to Madhapur Traffic Sub-Inspector B Rambabu, roads like Cyber Towers, IKEA Road, Hi-Tech City, and the COD junction near Durgam Cheruvu are notorious for traffic jams. "These roads are now almost deserted, and this quiet will likely continue until January 19," he said.
On social media, some netizens shared videos highlighting the lack of traffic in the city, with one person posting, "Hyderabad roads today. Less traffic and no chaos! Now it's time to visit areas you haven't seen yet in Hyderabad."
As many residents enjoy their time with family and friends, the quieter streets offer a temporary break from the usual urban hustle and bustle.