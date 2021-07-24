Hyderabad roads riddled with over 3,000 potholes

Hyderabad: The city is witnessing persistent rains for the past few days, due to which roads suffered immense damage. Heavy rainfall left many low-lying areas inundated and roads dotted with potholes posing risk to commuters.



Rains in the last four days in the city resulted in over 3,900 potholes which are in a bad condition giving a nightmare to commuters. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is soon going to take up the road repair work, said a GHMC official.

Out of the total potholes in the city, 2,600 potholes were located on main roads and the rest in internal lanes. Pothole-filled roads in the city are causing severe discomfort to the commuters. The roads have become worse after getting washed away in the recent incessant rains.

Not only has the road near Chandrayangutta flyover turned very dangerous, with nearly a foot-deep pothole extending across the road's width. But also, roads and by-lanes in Mallapur, Nacharam, Kavadiguda, Aram Ghar, Mehdipatnam, and several other areas where new flyovers are under construction, have gone from bad to worse. Potholes can be noticed at vital lanes, including the ones at Moosarambagh, Begumpet, Indira Nagar, Langer Houz, Malakpet, Saidabad, Chaderghat, Bandlaguda, Falaknuma, Karwan, Jiyaguda, Amberpet, Purana Pul, Bahadurpura, Kishan Bagh, and many other parts of the city.

"Roads in the city took a beating due to heavy rainfall this week and have turned into a commuting hazard. Rain caused the asphalt to erode and blacktopping was washed away, creating scores of large potholes," said Shubham Kumar, a commuter.

It has also been observed that there is a delay in the restoration of roads dug up for various purposes including telecom cables, laying of drainage pipelines, water pipelines posing risks to commuters. GHMC claimed that patchwork is being done after the rains when grievances are received.

Moreover, recently the Telangana High Court has also expressed displeasure at GHMC and the State government over the bad condition of roads in Hyderabad. The court sought zonal-wise reports on the repair of the roads.However, as the rains seem endless the GHMC is taking up the road patching works during rains.











