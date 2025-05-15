Hyderabad: Rowdy-Sheeter Brutally Murdered Near MNJ Cancer Hospital,

A man named Ayan was killed near MNJ Cancer Hospital in Nampally, Hyderabad, on May 15.

Ayan was from Chandrayangutta and had gone to the Nampally court for a case. After court, he went to have tea at Niloufer Café. There, three men attacked him.

They first hit him with a cricket bat, then cut his throat and stabbed him in the stomach. After the attack, they ran away, leaving the weapons behind.

Police came to the place, collected clues, and started an investigation. They think the murder happened because of old fights or issues.

The police are checking CCTV cameras to find the killers. Ayan’s body was sent to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.