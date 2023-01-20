Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter stabbed to death in Punjagutta

Hyderabad: Panic triggered among residents after some unidentified persons stabbed to death a rowdy sheeter at MS Maktha in Punjagutta in the wee hours of Friday. A previous enmity is suspected to have led to the murder, police said.



The victim identified as Mohd Azhar was attacked with sharp weapons by a group of persons, suspected to be belonging to a rival gang.

Azhar suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot. The Punjagutta police are investigating.

It is to mention here that a couple was found hanging in their house at Jagadgirigutta on Friday. They are suspected to have died by suicide due to financial problems.

The couple identified as V Brahmachari (28) a carpenter and Mounika (20), were living in a rented house at Hanuman Nagar in Jadagirigutta.

According to the police, they were upset due to financial issues, apart from Brahmachari's alleged alcoholism.

The couple is suspected to have hanged themselves to death from the ceiling fan in their bedroom.

The incident came to light when a neighbour found them hanging and alerted the police.

The Jagadgirigutta police have registered a case and are investigating. The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.