Hyderabad: RPF arrests tout, seizes e-tickets worth Rs 75,000
Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad division, has arrested a tout on charges of selling railway journey tickets on Sunday and seized three live e-tickets worth Rs 75,000 from him.
RPF officials cautioned passengers against purchasing tickets from touts or travelling ticketless in trains. “A special drive to catch touts and control ticketless travel is being undertaken regularly to keep a check on such illegal activity and save passengers,” said a senior officer, RPF.
