Hyderabad: Rs 15 cr for preventing inundation in Old City

Hyderabad: To prevent flooding of Yakutpura during the monsoon season, the developmental works worth Rs 15 crore were sanctioned by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

The residents had suffered a lot due to rains which caused flooding and damage in various localities in Yakutpura last year.

To ensure prevention of flood, the works including development work of Dabeerpura Nala, Yakutpura Nala, desilting nalas, box-type drain, sewerage water drain and other various works were taken up. "These pre-monsoon works were sanctioned by the GHMC worth Rs 15.7 crore in all six divisions of Yakutpura constituency.

The works are repair works which to be ensure prevention from flooding in areas specially in Rein Bazar and Yakutpura divisions," said Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri. It has been observed that in the last few years, heavy rains have been lashing the city within a short span and this was resulting in flooding of several localities including Rein Bazar, Dabeerpura, Yakutpura, and Edi Bazar like never before.

To address the issue of flooding in several areas, the storm water drain network in Rein Bazar and Dabeerpura is also being revamped. Recently, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi inaugurated these developmental works in Yakutpura.