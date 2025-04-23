Live
Hyderabad: RTC to Run Special Buses for Cricket Fans Ahead of SRH vs MI Match
Highlights
RTC officials will run 60 special buses to the Uppal Stadium to ensure that cricket fans from all over the city do not face any problems.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will lock horns at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Wednesday.
As part of this, RTC officials will run 60 special buses to the Uppal Stadium to ensure that cricket fans from all over the city do not face any problems.
Officials said that buses are being run to the stadium from Ghatkesar, Hayatnagar, NGO Colony, Ibrahimpatnam, Lab Quarters, Kothi, Afzalganj, Lakdikapool, Jeedimetla, Miyapur, Hafizpet, ECIL, Boinappally, BHEL, Mehidipatnam and other areas.
For more information, you can call 99592 26160, 99592 26154.
