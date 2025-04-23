  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: RTC to Run Special Buses for Cricket Fans Ahead of SRH vs MI Match

Hyderabad: RTC to Run Special Buses for Cricket Fans Ahead of SRH vs MI Match
x
Highlights

RTC officials will run 60 special buses to the Uppal Stadium to ensure that cricket fans from all over the city do not face any problems.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will lock horns at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Wednesday.

As part of this, RTC officials will run 60 special buses to the Uppal Stadium to ensure that cricket fans from all over the city do not face any problems.

Officials said that buses are being run to the stadium from Ghatkesar, Hayatnagar, NGO Colony, Ibrahimpatnam, Lab Quarters, Kothi, Afzalganj, Lakdikapool, Jeedimetla, Miyapur, Hafizpet, ECIL, Boinappally, BHEL, Mehidipatnam and other areas.

For more information, you can call 99592 26160, 99592 26154.






Show Full Article
Print Article
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick