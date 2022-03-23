Hyderabad: Run for girl child education to be held in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: To spread awareness on 'Girl Child Education and Empowerment' various runs including 5k, 10k, 21k will be held on March 27 near Gachibowli Stadium.

These runs are being organised by Seva Bharathi, an NGO based in Telangana as it's 6th edition of Run for a Girl Child.

Run for Girl Child Posters, Jersey and Bibs were unveiled by Kuchipudi Dancer and Padmashree awardee Dr Padmaja Reddy along with Megha Soni, Swathi, Seva Bharathi Telangana State Joint Secretary and State coordinator for girl empowerment programme Jayaprada Devi at Ameerpet on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Padmaja Reddy appreciated the efforts of Seva Bharathi for empowering 6,300 girls across Hyderabad. She also extended her support for this cause.

Seva Bharathi Telangana State unit Joint Secretary Dr Sumalatha said the run is aimed to spread awareness and add more Slum's Kishori Vikas Centers to the existing centers and these centers empower girl children residing in slums and low-income areas by helping them in their education, health and skill development.