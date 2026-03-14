Hyderabad runs united for sustainability

Fitness met purpose as the SBI Green Marathon Season 6 energized Hyderabad with a powerful eco-conscious run. Hosted at University of Hyderabad, the event drew 4,000+ runners—students, families, professionals, and defence personnel—championing health and a greener future.

Flagged off by senior State Bank of India leaders, the marathon showcased plantable bibs, organic tees, reusable kits, and strong waste management. High-energy moments came courtesy of Radio Mirchi RJs, keeping spirits soaring.

With scenic AIMS-certified routes, Hyderabad proudly advanced the nationwide movement where every stride celebrated fitness, community spirit, and sustainability.