Hyderabad: Saifabad Police Arrest Three Men for Cheating Senior Citizen and Stealing Her Belongings

The Saifabad Police have caught three men who cheated a 65-year-old woman and stole her things.

The woman, G. Vijay Laxmi, took an auto-rickshaw from Mehdipatnam to Ameerpet on November 4, 2025.

She was carrying a gold chain, ₹12,000 in cash, clothes, a brown handbag, and a Samsung phone.

When the auto reached Lakdikapool, the driver said the auto was too hot and asked her to get down.

Once she got out, the driver drove away with her bag and the things inside it.

After receiving a complaint, the police started an investigation.

On November 10, 2025, they caught the three men at the Mehdipatnam bus stop.

The police found all the stolen items and sent the men to judicial custody.

The Three Accused

Mohammed Omer (22) – Auto driver, lives in Gudimalkapur.

Mohammed Samir (19) – Mobile repair worker, lives in Gudimalkapur.

Syed Zahoor Mushu (22) – Construction worker, lives in Asif Nagar.

Past Crimes

Omer: Had a theft case at Amberpet Police Station (2024).

Samir: Had two cases — one in Rajendranagar (2021) and one in Amberpet (2024).

Police Advice

The Hyderabad City Police have asked people, especially senior citizens, to be careful when using autos.

They said passengers should note the auto number and keep valuables safely.

This will help police track the auto easily if anything goes wrong.