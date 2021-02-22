Hyderabad: Sanitation workers fume over pay delay

Adarsh Nagar : As many as 24,000 sanitation workers and entomology workers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) claim that they have not received their salaries.

It is learnt that despite COVID-19 pandemic, the sanitation workers risk their lives and are performing duties by keeping the city roads clean for the safety of the citizens but they are unable to meet their daily needs because of non- payment of their salaries.

Some workers, who requested anonymity, said that it was not just sanitation wing; several other department employees also did not receive their salaries. However, the officials from the finance department of the GHMC say that the delay in salaries was because of the workers not attending their duties properly.

According to sources, last year an internal notice was issued by the GHMC Commissioner that none of the 4,000 corporation employees would be paid their salaries till each of the 24,000 sanitation and entomology workers got paid. The employees union told that GHMC was going through financial crisis this year as enough budget was not provided by the State government.

An official source from GHMC's finance department told that after the notice was issued last year, there has been a constant delay in salaries. According to the rules, by the first of every month the officials have to pay the salaries of all sanitation workers and entomology workers. The reason behind the delay is said to be holding up of bills payment.

The official also mentioned that the GHMC takes time to pay bills, after verifying and confirming that the employees have attended to their duties then only the salaries are paid.

Moreover, the GHMC is trying it hard to collect more taxes this year, and till the civic body has collected nearly Rs. 1,300 crore and the target for this financial year is Rs. 1,900 crore.

The other victims of the GHMC financial crisis are none other than the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Recently, the GHMC administration expressed its inability to provide new cars to its top officials citing financial reasons. They advised them instead to use the vehicles of the former Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.