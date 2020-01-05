Trending :
Hyderabad: Sankranthi Sundari contest on Jan 10

Highlights

Secunderabad: YS Men Club of Secunderabad Central, affiliated to Y's Men International, and YSR Murthy Charitable Trust are jointly organising 'Sankranthi Sundari' competitions on January 10 to celebrate Sankranthi festival at Sri Thyagaraya Gana Sabha.

The main concept of the competitions is to bring out the inherent talent of young women in the fields of dance, singing, modelling, acting, mimicry and skits. The participants should be of age group of 18 to 25 years and look fair and appealing. Winners will be crowned with title and awards.

Participants should apply with two photographs on whatsapp: 9849569626 or email: [email protected] on or before January 8, a press note issued by YSR Murthy stated.

