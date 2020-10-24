Hyderabad: SBI gesture to flood-affected people

Hyderabad: As part of corporate social responsibility, SBI Hyderabad Circle distributed dry ration kits to flood-affected residents. In phase-I, the bank identified Moosarambagh, which is one of the majorly affected areas with 200 families comprising residents from Ajay Huts, Vaddera Huts and Teegalaguda Huts inhabited by migrant workers.

The residents of Teegalaguda huts have lost their homes and have been temporarily provided shelter & food arrangements at Swamy Vivekananda Centenary School, Moosarambagh, Malakpet, Hyderabad. Shri Mishra visited the school personally to distribute the ration kits. Chief General Manager Om Prakash Mishra who handed over the relief material stated that SBI being the largest bank in Telangana and also the lead bank in the district has been proactively taking the lead role in discharging social responsibilities. The programme was attended by Teegala Sunaritha Reddy, Corporator, Moosarambagh. SBI officials Debashis Bhattacharjee (DGM & CDO) and G Ramakrishna AGM (PR) were also present.