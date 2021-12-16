Hyderabad: SCB residents raise a stink over supply of contaminated water

Secunderabad: The residents of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), especially those from the areas of Lal Bazar and Trimulgherry, have been receiving contaminated for the last many days. They also complained of irregular water supply in the area.

The locals pointed out that though many complaints were lodged with SCB, no permanent solution has been arrived at yet. They said, as a result, they were forced to purchase water cans.

"The drinking water issue has become a never-ending problem in SCB. Not only we are receiving water once in three or four days, the quality of the water is very bad with stench emanating from it," said Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of Lal Bazar.

"Many water-borne diseases have been reported from our area. For the last several days, we are receiving contaminated water. It is neither potable nor can it be used for other domestic purposes. We are forced to buy water cans because of this. It seems that SCB is not bothered about our health. Whenever we complain about this issue, the officials refute saying that it is not contaminated, but only muddy water," said Suresh, a resident of Trimulgherry.

M Raj Kumar, Water Works Superintendent, SCB said, "Actually it is not contaminated water or polluted water. Recently new water pipelines were laid and when water is supplied through these, the residents are receiving the muddy water for a few minutes in the beginning. We have also sent the water samples for testing. Once this mud water issue clears, then the water supply can be frequent."