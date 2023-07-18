Hyderabad: SCR holds meeting on safety of train operations

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a review meeting on the safety of train operations across the zone on Monday.

During the meeting, the primary focus emphasised compliance with worksite safety requirements and an adequate number of safety equipment in trains, including fire extinguishers, and instructed the divisions to ensure the proper working condition of all the tools.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR reiterated that all the field-level staff should be counseled regularly and sensitised to safety-related aspects and should constantly monitor the field-level activity and stated that any discrepancy noticed should be attended to and rectified at the earliest.

Along with senior officers he held a detailed review of the status of freight loading performance of the zone and also examined the detailed commodity-wise report for the month of July as well as the cumulative status for the current financial year 2023-24.