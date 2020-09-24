Hyderabad: Second dose pending in stage-2 trials of Covaxin at NIMS

Hyderabad: While Bharat Biotech is making arrangements for Stage-3 clinical trials of Covaxin on over 25,000 to 30,000 persons from October, stage-2 trials at NIMS are set to complete in two weeks' time.

Fifty volunteers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine with the second dose to be given after 21 days. Already ten days have passed since the first dose was given, stated a doctor involved in the process.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 2,296 new cases pushing the total infections so far to 1.77 lakh. Ten patients have succumbed to the virus taking the deceased count to 1062.

