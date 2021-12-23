'Hyderabad sees less crime, safer than Chennai, Bengaluru'

Hyderabad: The overall crime rate in Hyderabad has reduced from 25,187 cases registered in 2019 to 20,012 cases in 2021, said Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar here on Wednesday.

Speaking during the annual crime round-up from the iconic Buddha statue, Hussainsagar, he stated that the incidence of crime reported in the city was much less than other major cities across the country, including Chennai and Bengaluru.

He said, "The decrease in the crime rate should be attributed to detention of repeat offenders under the PD Act, constant monitoring of criminals and improved patrolling, in addition to the use of technology and CCTV cameras. There is a significant decrease in bodily and property offenses. Even in terms of grave offences---like murder and attempt to murder---Hyderabad is safer compared to other cities, including those having much lower population."

Focusing on future of the police, he stated, "Top priority for 2022 for the city police would be building stronger relations with the community, a detailed analysis of the community needs at every level and addressing them with professional and institutional support. Training police will also focus on addressing the community needs with different types of inputs for different areas in the city. New recruits to the department would be mentored by senior officers, with each having a group of 25 personnel, guiding them in all aspects of policing."

Anjani Kumar said, "Group excellence would be given priority over individual excellence. E-learning and e-modules would be introduced in all police stations covering all functional verticals. Each wing would develop their respective e-modules for improving their performance."

2021, the year of achievements

l Conviction rate increases from 23% in 2019 to 49% in 2021

l 2,074 kg ganja, 2.5 litres of Hashish oil & 34 gm of cocaine seized

l Overall, 11,196 cases carried forwarded from previous years & 2,012 cases reported in 2021.

l A total of 31,208 cases disposed

l 440,299 CCTV cameras installed

l 11 job melas conducted, and 1,889 got jobs

l 7 police station buildings inaugurated

l 27 SHE bikes given to women police officers

l Forensic equipment procured for supporting investigating officers

l Senior citizen module integrated with Hawk Eye Mobile app

l Counselling centres set up for women to create awareness on domestic violence