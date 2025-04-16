Hyderabad Sees Rise in High-Value Home Deals in March 2025

The residential property market in Hyderabad witnessed a shift toward premium housing in March 2025, according to data from Knight Frank India. Despite an 8 per cent year-on-year decline in the number of residential registrations, the total transaction value rose by 14 per cent month-on-month and 5 per cent year-on-year.

Demand for properties exceeding Rs 1 crore continued to grow, with this segment recording a 17 per cent rise in registrations compared to March 2024. These properties accounted for 19 per cent of the total residential transactions in March 2025, an increase from 15 per cent during the same month last year.

The sub-Rs 50 lakh category, which comprised the majority of transactions, registered a 14 per cent drop in volume year-on-year. However, this segment still made up 55 per cent of the overall registration volume, slightly down from 60 per cent a year earlier.

Larger homes also showed increasing demand, with units over 2,000 square feet accounting for 16 per cent of March 2025’s total registrations, compared to 13 per cent in the corresponding month of 2024. Homes sized between 1,000 and 2,000 sq ft remained dominant, comprising 68 per cent of all transactions.

At the district level, Rangareddy led with 47 per cent of the registrations, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 40 per cent, and Hyderabad district at 12 per cent.

In terms of pricing, the average transacted price of registered properties rose 9 per cent year-on-year. Rangareddy recorded the highest increase at 14 per cent, followed by Sangareddy with a 10 per cent rise. The overall weighted average price stood at Rs 4,503 per sq ft.

High-value transactions were primarily concentrated in Rangareddy district. Four of the top five residential deals, each exceeding Rs 5 crore and 3,000 sq ft in area, took place in locations such as Puppalguda, Kothaguda, and Kokapet. The fifth transaction was recorded in Shaikpet, Hyderabad.

Breakdown of transaction value by property price bands for March 2025:

- Properties priced below Rs 50 lakh: 3,509 units registered (down 14 per cent YoY), contributing Rs 2,480 crore

- Rs 50 lakh–1 crore category: 1,605 units (down 7 per cent YoY), contributing Rs 1,134 crore

- Properties above Rs 1 crore: 1,213 units (up 17 per cent YoY), contributing Rs 857 crore, marking a 33 per cent value increase

Knight Frank India’s Chairman and Managing Director, Shishir Baijal, noted that the shift toward premium housing reflects evolving buyer preferences and market maturity. He highlighted the need to ensure affordability remains a priority to support long-term, inclusive growth.